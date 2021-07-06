Fed. Circ. Judge Unsure IP At Heart Of $1.1B Juno Win Is Valid

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit's chief judge appeared receptive Tuesday to Kite Pharma's argument that a Juno Therapeutics drug patent is too broad to be valid, potentially calling into question Juno's more than $1.1 billion infringement win during the appellate court's first in-person hearing since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. The three-judge panel was considering Kite Pharma Inc.'s appeal of a California federal judge's final judgment, which tacked $389 million in enhanced damages onto a $752 million jury verdict that found Kite willfully infringed Juno's patent with its own immunotherapy cancer drug, Yescarta. Tuesday's hearing clocked in at nearly 90 minutes and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS