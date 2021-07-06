Alston & Bird Adds Ex-Adtalem GC In Calif.

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Alston & Bird LLP has added to its San Francisco office the former general counsel for Adtalem Global Education Inc. who received widespread acclaim among his peers last year for staffing a team entirely with African American and female corporate lawyers for the educator's $1.5 billion acquisition of Walden University. Chaka Patterson brings experience in litigation, investigations and corporate governance to the firm, Alston & Bird announced Tuesday. Patterson resigned from Adtalem as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary on April 30, which, according to his LinkedIn profile, capped off a three-year stint with the educator. During a virtual...

