Foster Garvey Picks Up Former Lee & Hayes Corporate Chair

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Pacific Northwest firm Foster Garvey PC has added the former corporate transactions chair of intellectual property boutique Lee & Hayes as a principal in its office in Spokane, Washington, the firm announced Monday. Dan Wadkins joined Foster Garvey's business and corporate finance group at the end of June after spending nearly 12 years with Lee & Hayes. Wadkins told Law360 he chose to join the firm because he needed a larger platform to give his technology clients the services that they require as they grow and expand beyond the startup stage. "It's a fantastic group of attorneys and everyone I met...

