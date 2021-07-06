Seattle Faces Appeal In Fight Over New Payroll Tax

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A Washington state court incorrectly held that a Seattle tax on businesses with highly paid employees is constitutional, the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce said in seeking review of the decision. The chamber on Friday filed an appeal of the decision by King County Judge Mary Roberts, who held in June that the new levy, the JumpStart Seattle tax, is a constitutional excise tax on the privilege of doing business. The tax, enacted last year, is expected to raise $214.3 million annually for Seattle. The tax is at odds with the Washington state Supreme Court's precedent, Rachel Smith, president and CEO...

