NJ 'Gay Conversion' Group Can't Escape Fraud Deal Terms

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 2:45 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals panel on Tuesday refused to disturb a lower court's finding that a so-called gay conversion therapy organization violated an order to cease operations, agreeing that the group's new incarnation aimed to carry out its old mission. A three-judge Appellate Division panel said the record showed that the Jewish Institute for Global Awareness is a "successor in interest to and continuation of" Jews Offering New Alternatives for Healing. The panel's decision also affirmed a $3.5 million award for attorney fees and costs. The principals behind Jews Offering New Alternatives for Healing continued to operate under the new...

