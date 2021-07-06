Pa. Social Club Presses Appeals Court For Virus Coverage

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- In the first case over coverage for pandemic-related financial losses to reach the Pennsylvania appellate courts, a Scranton social club has urged the state's Superior Court to reverse a ruling freeing its insurers from responsibility for damages it suffered after being forced to close its doors in spring 2020. The Scranton Club said in a brief on Thursday that a Lackawanna County judge, in line with many other rulings around the state and the country over pandemic-related insurance coverage, had wrongly ruled that its claim was doomed by a lack of any concrete physical damage to its property. But the club...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS