Greenspoon Marder Nabs Ex-Locke Lord Cannabis Law Attys

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 2:48 PM EDT) -- Greenspoon Marder LLP is firing up its cannabis law practice in the Midwest, bringing aboard attorneys — including a team of four from Locke Lord LLP — who are committed to helping entrepreneurs navigate ever-evolving cannabis laws while fostering social equity in the burgeoning industry. Greenspoon Marder has launched its new Chicago office with the hiring of former Locke Lord attorneys Irina Dashevsky, Ryan M. Holz, Douglas R. Sargent and David F. Standa as partners and Robert Johnson, formerly of Taylor English Duma LLP, as of counsel. At the same time, Greenspoon Marder partner Nick Richards has been named chair of...

