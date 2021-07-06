Feds Examining $39B Alaska LNG Project's Emissions Impact

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Energy said it will conduct an in-depth analysis of greenhouse gas emissions from a $38.7 billion Alaska liquefied natural gas project, agreeing with the Sierra Club that more work is needed to understand the climate impacts of exporting the gas. The DOE published a notice in the federal register Friday announcing it would conduct a pair of environmental studies after the Sierra Club requested a rehearing of the DOE's order allowing exports from the project. The department agreed to prepare a supplemental environmental impact statement to consider the impacts of production on Alaska's North Slope and examine...

