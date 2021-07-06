Hagens Berman Gets $31M After 9th Circ. Nixed $48M Fee

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has awarded Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP $31 million in attorney fees for work securing $205 million in optical disk price-fixing settlements — about $17 million less than the firm sought following the Ninth Circuit's decision to throw out an earlier $47.8 million fee award. U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg found Friday that the firm was entitled to a 20% premium on top of the $25.9 million it would be allotted under a fee grid the firm laid out when making its bid to lead the case more than a decade ago. The judge also said that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS