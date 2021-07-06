Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hagens Berman Gets $31M After 9th Circ. Nixed $48M Fee

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has awarded Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP $31 million in attorney fees for work securing $205 million in optical disk price-fixing settlements — about $17 million less than the firm sought following the Ninth Circuit's decision to throw out an earlier $47.8 million fee award.

U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg found Friday that the firm was entitled to a 20% premium on top of the $25.9 million it would be allotted under a fee grid the firm laid out when making its bid to lead the case more than a decade ago.

The judge also said that...

