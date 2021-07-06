Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Asked Whether It Should Defend GOP Rep. In Riot Case

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has ordered the U.S. Department of Justice to confirm whether it should defend Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks in a lawsuit accusing him of helping to incite the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, after the Republican insisted he was acting in his official capacity when he sought to block Joe Biden's presidential victory.

U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta on Monday in a minute order gave the government and counsel for California Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell until July 27 to respond to Brooks' motion to certify that he was acting within the scope of his office or employment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!