DOJ Asked Whether It Should Defend GOP Rep. In Riot Case

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has ordered the U.S. Department of Justice to confirm whether it should defend Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks in a lawsuit accusing him of helping to incite the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, after the Republican insisted he was acting in his official capacity when he sought to block Joe Biden's presidential victory. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta on Monday in a minute order gave the government and counsel for California Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell until July 27 to respond to Brooks' motion to certify that he was acting within the scope of his office or employment...

