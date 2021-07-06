China Vows Crackdown On Companies That List Abroad

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Chinese government on Tuesday vowed tougher oversight of companies that list their stock abroad, a statement that follows high-profile U.S. initial public offerings of Chinese companies that have since come under scrutiny for allegedly violating data security rules. The guidelines, based on a joint document by two Chinese agencies and reported by state-run Xinhua News Agency, pledge China will crack down on illegal securities activities in order to maintain orderly capital markets. The document specifically vows to better protect confidential information of Chinese companies whose securities are listed overseas, plus China said it will improve cross-border cooperation with international governments...

