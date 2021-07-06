Prison Co. Wants Asylum-Seeker's Miscarriage Suit Trimmed

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Private prison operator CoreCivic has asked a California judge to slash allegations from the latest complaint brought by a former immigration detainee who suffered a miscarriage in custody at the company's Otay Mesa facility, saying the woman is looking to "incite scandal." CoreCivic is seeking to cut more than 50 paragraphs from Rubia Mabel Morales-Alfaro's fourth amended complaint, which alleges negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, negligent training and supervision of staff and respondeat superior liability against the company, as well as medical negligence on the part of the government. "Plaintiff's [fourth amended complaint] continues to assert allegations that are immaterial...

