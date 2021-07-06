Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Prison Co. Wants Asylum-Seeker's Miscarriage Suit Trimmed

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Private prison operator CoreCivic has asked a California judge to slash allegations from the latest complaint brought by a former immigration detainee who suffered a miscarriage in custody at the company's Otay Mesa facility, saying the woman is looking to "incite scandal."

CoreCivic is seeking to cut more than 50 paragraphs from Rubia Mabel Morales-Alfaro's fourth amended complaint, which alleges negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, negligent training and supervision of staff and respondeat superior liability against the company, as well as medical negligence on the part of the government.

"Plaintiff's [fourth amended complaint] continues to assert allegations that are immaterial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!