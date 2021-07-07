SEC Committee Pushes For More ESG, Diversity Disclosures

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission committee on Wednesday pushed for more comprehensive environmental, social and governance disclosures, recommending that the agency "encourage issuers" to adopt existing third-party frameworks until more concrete rules are hashed out. The SEC should encourage securities issuers to adopt a "commonly accepted disclosure framework" from third-party standard-setting organizations or other industry groups, the agency's Asset Management Advisory Committee's ESG subcommittee recommended. The issuers should "fully disclose all material information in accordance with such framework," according to the recommendations, otherwise, issuers should "disclose an explanation" as to why they haven't done so. "AMAC believes there is a pressing...

