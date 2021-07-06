Insurer Ordered To Pay Contractor $2.5M For Botched Defense

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge on Tuesday ordered Preferred Contractors Insurance Co. to pay $2.5 million to a contractor for failing to properly defend it in an underlying construction defect suit, finding the insurer's objections to a magistrate's recommendation were without merit. U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon rebuffed PCIC's argument that policyholder Hospitality Management Inc.'s ownership by the same apartment complex that initiated the underlying suit created an inference that a $2.5 million settlement reached between HMI and general contractor KeyWay Corp. before trial was "inherently collusive." He adopted in full U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You's March 17 recommendation, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS