CFPB, All American Spar Over FHFA Ruling Impact At 5th Circ.

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has told the full Fifth Circuit that the Federal Housing Finance Agency case recently decided by the U.S. Supreme Court confirms the continued viability of the consumer watchdog's enforcement action against a check cashing and payday loan company that's renewing its push for dismissal. In letters filed Friday with the en banc appeals court, the CFPB and All American Check Cashing offered competing interpretations of the high court's ruling last month in Collins v. Yellen, where the justices ruled the FHFA was unconstitutionally structured much as they ruled the CFPB was unconstitutionally structured last year in...

