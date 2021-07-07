3 Tips For Compliance With FTC's New Made In USA Rule

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- On July 1, the Federal Trade Commission voted to adopt a final Made in USA Rule, codifying long-standing guidance on product labels with unqualified claims that goods are produced in the country. Specifically, the new rule prohibits entities from labeling products with such claims unless: The final assembly or processing of the product occurs in the U.S.; All significant processing that goes into the product occurs in the U.S.; and All or virtually all ingredients or components of the product are made and sourced in the U.S.[1] In addition to codifying the FTC's existing policy, the new rule also provides the...

