Kirkland Taps Ex-V&E Corporate Partner In Houston

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP has announced the hiring of a former Vinson & Elkins LLP corporate attorney in Houston. Brittany Sakowitz is joining Kirkland after spending nearly seven years at V&E, Kirkland said Tuesday. Her work ranges from public and private mergers and acquisitions to private financing transactions. Sakowitz told Law360 she was drawn by Kirkland's growth in Texas, particularly in renewable energy clients, which is a focus of her practice. Kirkland has made inroads in Texas in recent months with the opening of its Austin office in April, which is now home to the firm's intellectual property practice. Kirkland arrived...

