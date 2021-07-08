Pub Giant Sues Insurers For £845M Over Lockdown Losses

Law360, London (July 8, 2021, 6:40 PM BST) -- Private equity-backed Stonegate Pub Co. has sued MS Amlin, Liberty Mutual Insurance Europe SE and Zurich Insurance PLC for £845 million ($1.2 billion), claiming the insurers have low-balled their liability for the company's coronavirus-related losses. Stonegate, which operates more than 700 bars and pubs across the U.K., said in its High Court claim, which has just been made public, that its insurers do not dispute that provisions in their policies for business interruption were triggered by the public health crisis. MS Amlin, Liberty and Zurich, however, are maintaining that they're only on the hook for £17.5 million, of which £14.5 million has...

