Soccer Team Sues Broker Over Insurance Deal After Fire

Law360, London (July 12, 2021, 6:39 PM BST) -- A semi-professional soccer club has sued its insurance broker for more than £400,000 ($555,000) in damages, alleging that negligent advice left the team exposed when a fire broke out in 2019. In its High Court lawsuit, Brackley Town — part of National League North, the sixth tier of English soccer — accused Red Insure Ltd. of failing to arrange a suitable policy. This meant that when a fire destroyed club buildings, the coverage wasn't enough to cover the costs of repairs, the June 19 filing states. Business interruption coverage was also improperly arranged, according to the claim, which has recently been made public....

