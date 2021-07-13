Allianz Adds Up To £36M In Future Liabilities To PPI Suit

Law360, London (July 13, 2021, 5:41 PM BST) -- Allianz has told a London court that it could add up to £36 million ($50 million) to its £27 million lawsuit against a clothing company over missold payment protection cover after it discovered a new group of customers who are owed compensation. Allianz Insurance PLC has told the High Court in an amended claim that it has recently discovered a second group of customers who are seeking compensation for credit insurance that they bought from JD Williams. Allianz said that JD Williams, which it argues is responsible for selling the insurance, should cover compensation for the extra customers. That means the...

