Biggest Native American Rulings From The 1st Half Of 2021

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court handed down decisions on tribal police authority over non-Indians, Native American voting rights in Arizona, and Alaska Native corporations' eligibility for COVID-19 relief funds, while the full Fifth Circuit rejected a lower court's move to strike down the entire Indian Child Welfare Act. Here's a look at some of the highest-profile decisions in Native American law from the first half of 2021. Tribal Police OK'd to Detain Non-Indian Suspects on Highway The Supreme Court's unanimous ruling that a Crow Tribe of Montana officer had the authority to detain Joshua James Cooley saw the high court taking greater...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS