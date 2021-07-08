Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Biggest Native American Rulings From The 1st Half Of 2021

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court handed down decisions on tribal police authority over non-Indians, Native American voting rights in Arizona, and Alaska Native corporations' eligibility for COVID-19 relief funds, while the full Fifth Circuit rejected a lower court's move to strike down the entire Indian Child Welfare Act.

Here's a look at some of the highest-profile decisions in Native American law from the first half of 2021.

Tribal Police OK'd to Detain Non-Indian Suspects on Highway

The Supreme Court's unanimous ruling that a Crow Tribe of Montana officer had the authority to detain Joshua James Cooley saw the high court taking greater...

