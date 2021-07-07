NM AG's Suit Against Gilead, BMS Sent Back To State Court

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas' state law antitrust lawsuit accusing Gilead, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Teva of scheming to suppress generic competition to Gilead's multibillion dollar HIV drugs portfolio belongs in state court where it was originally filed, a federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge William P. Johnson on Tuesday granted the enforcer's bid to remand the case back to state court, noting that the suit brings claims only under New Mexico state antitrust law and rejecting drugmaker assertions that the allegations "raise substantial federal issues" involving patents, the generic drug approval process and Medicaid drug payments. Balderas' accusations of "sham"...

