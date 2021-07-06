Polish Drug Co. Says Trade Secret Fight Belongs In Arbitration

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Zaklady Farmaceutyczne Polpharma SA urged a North Carolina federal judge to let it pursue a Swiss arbitration over allegedly stolen trade secrets, blasting a U.S. pharmaceutical company for arguing an "unprecedented — and nonsensical — theory" against the proceedings. Indian pharmaceutical company Rubicon Research Pvt. Ltd. accused U.S.-based Kartha Pharmaceuticals Inc. of stealing its trade secrets related to a skeletal muscle relaxant while providing consulting services to its Polish pharmaceutical ingredient supplier Polpharma. Polpharma wrote in a strongly worded response on Friday opposing Kartha's request to stop the pending Swiss Chambers' Arbitration Institution proceeding that it would "suffer immensely" if the...

