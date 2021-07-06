First Citizens Bank Hires Ex-US Attorney To Be Chief Counsel

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- First Citizens Bank announced Tuesday that it has hired a former U.S. attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina and ex-associate general counsel of Duke Energy to be its chief counsel. The Raleigh, North Carolina-based bank said in its announcement that Matthew "Matt" G.T. Martin will be responsible for overseeing its corporate and general bank legal functions, managing litigation, and advising executive management and the company's corporate board. Martin will also act as corporate secretary to the First Citizens BancShares' Board of Directors, the bank said. "Matt is an exceptional legal professional who brings significant experience to First Citizens," Chief Risk Officer...

