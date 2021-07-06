Texas Gov. Says Gas, Coal Needed To Boost Electric Grid

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday directed the Public Utility Commission of Texas to incentivize power generation from natural gas, coal and nuclear energy and raise costs on renewable power sources such as wind and solar that "cannot guarantee their own availability" as part of an effort to improve grid stability. Abbott said although state lawmakers made policy changes intended to better weatherize the grid after deadly February outages, more needs to be done. In a two-page letter to PUC Chairman Peter Lake, he directed the agency to boost power sources that don't have to rely on the weather to produce...

