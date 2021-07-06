New Orleans Eatery Fights Insurer's Bid To Escape Virus Suit

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A popular New Orleans restaurant is pushing back against State Farm's attempt to dismiss its pandemic coverage suit, saying that a virus exclusion in its policy with the insurer doesn't apply because there was no viral contamination at its property. Muriel's Jackson Square, a Creole restaurant located in the French Quarter, told a Louisiana federal court Friday that the virus exclusion in its policy couldn't be interpreted as a contamination exclusion. The restaurant is defending its suit for coverage for a second time, after State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. accused the restaurant of failing to say in an amended complaint...

