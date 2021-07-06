Philly Judge Get 2-Week Suspension For Contempt Finding

Law360 (July 6, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania judicial ethics panel slapped a Philadelphia County judge with a two-week unpaid suspension Tuesday after he was found to have brought the courts into disrepute for failing to participate in civil proceedings over several thousand dollars in dues he owed to a suburban social club. The Court of Judicial Discipline stopped well short of removing Judge Scott DiClaudio from the bench entirely, a sanction available to the court in instances where a judge is found to have brought the judiciary as a whole into disrepute, but said that his failure to respond to the litigation was a significant ethical...

