Fox Rothschild Adds Financial Bankruptcy Partner In NJ

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP is strengthening its financial restructuring and bankruptcy practice with the addition of an attorney who has more than two decades of experience dealing with high-stakes bankruptcies. Joseph J. DiPasquale joined Fox Rothschild as a partner on Tuesday and will be working at the firm's Morristown, New Jersey, office. He was previously a partner at Roseland, New Jersey-based Lowenstein Sandler LLP. In an interview with Law360 Pulse, DiPasquale said there were several factors contributing to his switch to Fox Rothschild. One of the reasons for the transition is the fact that he has known Fox Rothschild bankruptcy partners Catherine...

