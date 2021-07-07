Davis Polk Promotes Nine New Partners, Eight in NY

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell has promoted nine new partners effective July 1, mostly in practice areas related to finance and corporate matters, the firm announced Tuesday. Sheila Adams, Matthew Bacal, Ning Chiu, Ethan Goldman, David Hahn, Eric McLaughlin, Adam Shpeen, Travis Triano and Steve Wang were elected partners. All are based in New York, with the exception of Wang, who is based in Hong Kong. They work on antitrust, tech, capital markets, corporate, finance and M&A law. Davis Polk's Nine New Partners Name Location Practice Area Sheila Adams New York Antitrust & Competition Matthew Bacal New York IP & Tech Transactions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS