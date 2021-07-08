How Dutch Shell Carbon Emissions Ruling May Affect US Cos.

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 3:12 PM EDT) -- On May 26, a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell PLC to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 45% from 2019 levels by 2030. Shell had previously pledged to reduce its emissions by 20% from 2016 levels by 2030 and to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The Dutch court held that this commitment was insufficient based on the "very serious threat" that Shell's carbon emissions pose to Dutch residents. Impact on U.S. Companies Subject to Actions in U.S. Courts The Dutch court held that Shell's greenhouse gas reduction plan failed to meet its obligations under Dutch and international law. In its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS