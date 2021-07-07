Florida Law Firm Must Fight TM Suit In Colorado, Judge Says

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Florida said a legal fight between two law firms with the same name must be fought in Colorado federal court, ruling Colorado is a more convenient venue because its federal courts allow lawyers licensed outside the state to practice there without hiring local co-counsel. In a decision handed down Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal told the Palm Beach Gardens-based law firm Advisor Law that it would have to litigate its trademark claims against AdvisorLaw, a different firm based in a Denver suburb, in Colorado federal court. Colorado, Judge Singhal wrote, is more convenient for out-of-state attorneys....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS