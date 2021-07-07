Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Navajo Can't Appeal Gold Mine's Exit From Toxic Spill Suit Yet

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Navajo Nation members can't appeal a New Mexico federal judge's decision to let a mining company and its subsidiary out of litigation related to the 2015 Gold King Mine spill until after the first phase of the trial is over, the judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge William P. Johnson on Tuesday rejected the request by the "Allen plaintiffs'" — a group of Navajo Nation members living in New Mexico, Colorado, Arizona and Utah — for his blessing to immediately appeal his finding that Kinross Gold Corp. and its subsidiary Sunnyside Gold Corp. didn't have the minimum contacts with New Mexico to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!