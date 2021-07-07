Businessman Can't Bring £1B UAE Fraud Claims In UK

Law360, London (July 7, 2021, 6:40 PM BST) -- A High Court judge ruled on Wednesday that the English courts lack jurisdiction to hear a property developer's £1 billion ($1.38 billion) lawsuit accusing a prominent Emirati family of cutting him out of a partnership, saying the claims have already been rejected overseas. High Court Judge Antony Zacaroli said Mohamed El Haddad's lawsuit, accusing members of the Al Rostamani family of defrauding him out of a lucrative property development business partnership, was dismissed in the United Arab Emirates in 2020. The businessman had accused his former partner Khulood Abdulla Hassan Al Rostamani and seven members of his family of conspiring to...

