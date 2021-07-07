Nigerians Fight To Sue Shell Units As A Group Over Oil Spill

Law360, London (July 7, 2021, 6:23 PM BST) -- Counsel for 27,000 Nigerians urged a London appellate panel on Wednesday to revive their group claims against Shell over a 2011 oil spill, arguing their demands for the energy giant to clean up the mess share the same interest. Graham Dunning QC of Essex Court Chambers, representing two Nigerian landowners who wish to represent the residents living across a stretch of the West African country's coast that covers about the size of Belgium, said the lower court judge "erected too high a hurdle." As a result, he argued, the trial court blocked a case that was well suited to go forward...

