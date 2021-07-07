Ex-Insurance Boss Wins Challenge To Watchdog Fines

Law360, London (July 7, 2021, 6:26 PM BST) -- The ex-boss of a mutual insurer has won his appeal at a tribunal to have a fine of over £150,000 ($207,000) from Britain's financial watchdogs tossed after it found he did not fail to act with integrity when transferring money from his payslip to his wife. Upper Tribunal Judge Timothy Herrington wrote on Tuesday that he could not support any finding of a lack of integrity by Stuart Forsyth, who was chief executive officer of Scottish Boatowners Mutual Insurance Association until July 2016. The company provides insurance for fishing vessels. The Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority jointly banned Forsyth...

