Google Asks USPTO To Review PTAB Ruling Post-Arthrex

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Google is asking the director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to review a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that upheld part of a Hammond Development International Inc. patent, saying the board reached the opposite conclusion in reviews concerning related patents. In a petition filed Tuesday, Google LLC urged the agency director or the PTAB to take another look at the board's ruling in June that invalidated most of Hammond's communications systems patent for being obvious but upheld the validity of some of the challenged claims. In requesting a rehearing, the tech titan cited the U.S. Supreme Court's recent...

