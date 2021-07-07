DuPont Tells 3rd Circ. Safety Prompted Outsourcing Move

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- DuPont Specialty Products USA urged the Third Circuit on Wednesday to overturn the National Labor Relations Board's determination that the company violated the law by replacing an in-house emergency response team with outsiders without consulting the workers' union, arguing that safety concerns outweighed any obligation to use collective bargaining channels. The Delaware-based company hadn't been required to bargain with the Ampthill Rayon Workers Inc., Local 992 of the International Brotherhood of DuPont Workers, regarding DuPont's 2018 move to replace an "understaffed team of volunteers" at a Virginia facility with third-party professionals, DuPont attorney Michael E. Kenneally of Morgan Lewis & Bockius...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS