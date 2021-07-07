Boston Denies Covering Up Texts In Exam School Suit

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The city of Boston on Tuesday denied any "cover-up" of allegedly racist text messages between members of its school committee who backed a new exam school admissions plan that a parent group says is discriminatory. The Boston Parent Coalition for Academic Excellence Corp. claims the city's admissions plan illegally discriminated against white and Asian applications by using a zip-code quota to apportion seats at its three sought-after exam schools. U.S. District Judge William G. Young dismissed the suit in April, finding that the coalition failed to prove the race-neutral use of zip codes will have a disparate racial impact or that the committee...

