Wilkinson Barker Snags Colo. Speaker For Denver Office

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP has added former Colorado state Speaker of the House KC Becker to its Denver office, where she will bring years of government experience working on issues from renewable energy to rural broadband access to help the firm's diverse clients. Becker joined the firm at the start of the month after leaving the Colorado House of Representatives earlier this year. The Democrat was term-limited, but managed during her time in the state's Legislature to rise to the rank of majority leader and then speaker, making her the fourth woman in state history to hold that title. She said...

