MatlinPatterson Hits Ch. 11 With Plan To Wind-Up Funds

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 11:52 AM EDT) -- Distressed debt investment fund MatlinPatterson Global Opportunities Partners II LP filed for Chapter 11 late Tuesday with plans to distribute its $142 million in cash assets to members and wind up its operations, but it needs to deal with overseas litigation judgments it says have hampered its desire to shutter the fund. In its initial court filings, the fund said it reached the end of its investment life back in 2014 but has been dealing with three litigation matters in Brazil that have saddled it with $420 million in potential liability. Chief Restructuring Officer Matthew Doheny said in a first-day declaration...

