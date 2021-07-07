McKool Smith Adds 2nd IP Litigator From Paul Hastings

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- McKool Smith announced Wednesday it had hired a former Paul Hastings LLP partner in Washington, D.C., where she'll continue litigating patent issues for Fortune 500 companies and emerging tech startups in district courts, the Federal Circuit and the International Trade Commission. Christina Ondrick, who will join as a principal, has helped companies navigate and litigate issues related to intellectual property for technologies including telecommunications, semiconductors, consumer electronics, optical communications software and hardware, and cellphone handsets, the firm said. She's scored early case dismissals, summary judgment victories and significant trial verdicts as a first-chair litigator on high-stakes issues, and she's also had...

