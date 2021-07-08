Cadwalader Picks Up SEC Enforcement Vet From Steptoe

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- With the economy on the verge of "roaring back" and a new administration bent on ramping up the securities enforcement regime, a former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement attorney says the "timing was perfect" to join Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP. Philip Khinda, who joined Cadwalader on Wednesday after nearly 13 years with Steptoe & Johnson LLP, told Law360 that the administration of President Joe Biden has given regulators something of a "green light" to step up their pursuit of corporate wrongdoers. "As I look forward to what I see coming from the administration and in corporate America, it's undeniable you need...

