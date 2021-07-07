Insurer Wants 7th Circ. to Toss Eatery's Appeal of COVID Suit

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit shouldn't revive a restaurant's bid for insurance coverage for damages stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Badger Mutual Insurance Co. has argued, saying that a lower court's dismissal of the case is supported by a "mountain of case law." In a brief on Tuesday, Badger Mutual pointed to an Eighth Circuit ruling on Friday, in which the court found that the pandemic and related government-imposed restrictions don't inherently cause physical loss or damage to a business, arguing that Aviston Family Restaurant's case is no different. The restaurant, a diner east of St. Louis, isn't entitled to coverage for business...

