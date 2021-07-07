Crocs Gets ITC To Investigate Skechers, Hobby Lobby, Others

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The International Trade Commission has agreed to investigate Skechers, Hobby Lobby and a slew of other companies after Crocs sought last month to block the importation of shoes it argued infringe the trademark rights to its popular plastic clog. In a notice issued Tuesday, the ITC said it would launch an investigation into whether any violations of Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 had occurred following Crocs Inc.'s June 8 complaint claiming it was facing a "flood of new knockoffs" from overseas. Section 337 prohibits the importation of products that infringe intellectual property. Crocs had cited its trademark rights to...

