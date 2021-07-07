Chancery OKs $27.5M Fresh Market Sale Class Settlement

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Acknowledging that the case helped to clarify Delaware's evolving standards for judging corporate deals, a Delaware Chancery Court vice chancellor approved Wednesday a $27.5 million settlement to end a stockholder suit over the $1.4 billion take-private sale of specialty grocery chain the Fresh Market in 2016. Class attorneys will receive a $6.88 million requested fee from the total, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III ruled during a teleconference. But the court took under advisement a $5,000 incentive fee proposed for lead stockholder Elizabeth Morrison, citing a need to weigh the degree to which Morrison went beyond ordinary class representative efforts. Settled by...

