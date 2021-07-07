11th Circ. Rejects Chase Arbitration Bid In Film Fraud Case

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase Bank NA and a former employee cannot force civil racketeering and other claims over their roles in an allegedly fraudulent film financing deal into arbitration, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Wednesday, because they and the plaintiff were not parties to the underlying agreement. In a 12-page opinion, the appeals court rejected multiple theories put forth by Chase and co-defendant John Torres in their motion to compel arbitration in the case brought by Brad Tuckman. Tuckman's suit is one of several spawned by an alleged fraud scheme that federal prosecutors have claimed in related criminal cases stole more than $60 million...

