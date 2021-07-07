Judge Nixes Synagogue's Virus Coverage Suit, Citing 8th Circ.

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A St. Louis synagogue isn't entitled to coverage of pandemic losses under its insurance policy, a Missouri federal judge found Wednesday, citing a requirement of physical damage recently established by the Eighth Circuit in the first federal appellate decision on coronavirus coverage suits. U.S. District Judge Henry Edward Autrey said that the United Hebrew Congregation of St. Louis failed to show that losses it sustained were the result of direct physical loss or damage as required by its policy. The decision is among the first to be decided after an Eighth Circuit panel ruled last week that government shutdown orders and...

