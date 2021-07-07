Denied UT Applicant Says 5th Circ. Ruling Worsens Age Bias

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A woman who claims she was denied a job at the University of Texas at Austin due to age discrimination and another who says she was fired for reporting the bias urged the Fifth Circuit on Wednesday to reconsider its opinion upholding their lower court loss, which they say will result in more discrimination. Alana Oldenburg and Debrah Fields told the three-judge panel it made errors in its June opinion that upheld a summary judgement ruling against them and asked it to reconsider. Among the errors they noted was the panel putting favorable value in UT's claim that Oldenburg finished second out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS