Covid Vaccine Vial Maker Leads Wave Of 5 IPO Launches

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- An Italian maker of vials used for COVID-19 vaccines and other pharmaceutical products launched plans for an estimated $900 million initial public offering on Wednesday, advised by Skadden, leading a wave of five companies to heat up the summer pipeline with imminent IPOs. Padua, Italy-based Stevanato Group S.p.A. told regulators it plans to offer 40 million shares priced between $21 and $24, raising $900 million at midpoint. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is representing Stevanato, while Latham & Watkins LLP is representing the company's underwriters on the IPO, which is scheduled to price during the week of July 12....

