Gredale Buys Respiratory Mask Maker At $4B Enterprise Value

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 3:35 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles-based manufacturer Gredale LLC will buy a majority stake in Miami-headquartered personal protective equipment maker Maskco Technologies Inc. in a deal that values the target at $4.4 billion, including debt, the companies said Wednesday. The exact financial details were not disclosed, but the companies said in a press release that the transaction implies an enterprise value of $4.4 billion for Maskco. That valuation is based on anticipated additional investments in the company's infrastructure, credit facilities totaling $400 million and a performance-based structured payout that will take place over the course of five years. Maskco was founded last year by a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS